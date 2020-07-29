‘Gender is fluid in my culture’

Video

Some people in Western cultures say that gender is binary and divided into male and female, and that gender fluidity is a recent phenomenon.

But this isn’t the case everywhere. In Indian, Native American and Aboriginal cultures gender is more fluid and has been for centuries.

The BBC’s Gender and Identity Correspondent, Megha Mohan, has been speaking to young people from these communities, who are taking to social media in new ways, to educate people about how gender identity is viewed in their culture.

Reporter: Megha Mohan, Video Journalist: Olivia Le Poidevin, BBC Minute

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.