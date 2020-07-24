'We've waited for years to pray here'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hagia Sophia: Why is this museum-turned-mosque at the centre of a culture war?
First, it used to be the world's most famous church, then most famous mosque, until it was converted into a museum.
But, following a court ruling that allowed its status to be changed, Turkish authorities have reconverted Hagia Sophia into a mosque again, with first prayers due on 24 July.
The move has sharply divided public opinion in Turkey and beyond.
24 Jul 2020
