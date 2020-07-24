My pregnancy in a pandemic

Video

Coronavirus has meant pregnant women around the world have had to face additional challenges – like changing birth plans, social isolation, and financial challenges.

Two women in Vancouver and London have documented their birth stories for the BBC, to show what it’s like to have a baby in a pandemic.

You can watch the full story, Lockdown Babies: Pregnancy In A Pandemic on BBC World News this weekend.

Producer/Director: Natalia Zuo, Co-Producer: Ana Fernandez Saiz, Executive Producer: Claire Williams