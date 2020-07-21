'I sailed the Atlantic to see my parents in lockdown'

Media player
Coronavirus: The man who sailed the Atlantic Ocean to see his elderly parents
You wouldn't think sailing across the Atlantic alone would be the safest route from Portugal to Argentina.
But that's what Juan Manuel Ballestero did when flights were cancelled and borders shut, at the start of the coronavirus lockdown.
He spoke to the BBC at the end of an 85-day journey.
(Photo: Juan Manuel Ballestero in Mar Del Plata, Argentina. Credit: Mara Sosti/AFP via Getty Images).
