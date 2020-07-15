Will TikTok be banned?

Media player
Could the US or UK be the next countries to ban TikTok?
More than 800 million people around the world use the social media, short-video app TikTok.
But plenty of governments across the world are concerned that the Chinese-owned app allows the Chinese government to access your data.
For this reason, India, has already banned the use of the app in their country.
The BBC's Sophia Smith Galer explains why other countries might follow and how we got to the point where TikTok could soon be banned in your country.
Video by Ameer Ahmed and Parveen Virdi
15 Jul 2020
