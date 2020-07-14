Coronavirus surged as nightlife returned in Arizona
How coronavirus returned in Arizona

Jimmy Flores used to think coronavirus was "fake news" until he got the virus and was in hospital for over a week.

He thinks he contracted it from a night out after Arizona's governor lifted stay at home restrictions in May.

