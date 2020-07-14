Media player
How coronavirus returned in Arizona
Jimmy Flores used to think coronavirus was "fake news" until he got the virus and was in hospital for over a week.
He thinks he contracted it from a night out after Arizona's governor lifted stay at home restrictions in May.
