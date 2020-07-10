Media player
What are the questions for Ghislaine Maxwell?
The arrest of Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell has reignited interest in her and her alleged role in Epstein's abuse of minors.
Ms Maxwell is facing charges relating to the events of 1994-97, when she was among Epstein's closest associates.
Ros Atkins has taken a look at the many remaining questions for Ghislaine Maxwell, in the latest of his weekly reports for the BBC News YouTube channel.
10 Jul 2020
