Israel annexation: What is the West Bank?
Concerns have been expressed around the world over plans by Israel’s prime minister to annex parts of the West Bank.
Benjamin Netanyahu could make an announcement as early as 1 July – but what is the West Bank, and what might happen?
BBC's diplomatic correspondent, Paul Adams, explains what’s at stake.
Editing and production: Rachael Thorn
Graphic design: Terry Saunders
30 Jun 2020
