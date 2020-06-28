New virus, same old myths
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The coronavirus claims that won't go away

Reality Check's Shruti Menon takes a look at some of the misleading coronavirus health claims that keep appearing online.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 28 Jun 2020