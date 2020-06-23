Media player
Southern Mexico hit by 7.4 magnitude earthquake
The centre of the earthquake was in the coastal state of Oaxaca but shock waves were felt as far away as Mexico city.
The mayor of Oaxaca sad that that one person is known to have died. Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador urged people to stay on their guard in case of further tremors.
