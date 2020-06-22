'To the Windrush generation I would say thank you'

Video

The 72nd anniversary of the day the Empire Windrush arrived at the port of Tilbury symbolises the beginning of the migration of thousands of people from the Caribbean to the UK.

After the Second World War, the UK was in desperate need of rebuilding and there was a shortage of labour.

To make the move to the UK, many families were split up, with children separated from their parents and siblings and only sent for years later - if at all.

This is the story of BBC reporter Shamaan Freeman-Powell’s family – where some siblings grew up thousands of miles apart, living very different lives.