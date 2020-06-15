'Death... not just of press freedom but of democracy'

Video

Rappler CEO and high-profile journalist Maria Ressa has been convicted of cyber libel in the Philippines in a case that has been seen as a major test of press freedom in the country.

The news site is critical of President Rodrigo Duterte. He and his supporters have accused Ressa, and her site, of reporting fake news.

The prosecution came under a "cyber-libel" law which came into force in September 2012 - four months after Rappler published the article.

In an interview with BBC World News, Maria Ressa described the conviction as part of a pattern that amounted to "death by a thousand cuts - not just of press freedom but of democracy."