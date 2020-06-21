Media player
Ethiopian maids dumped outside Beirut embassy
Maids have been dumped outside a Beirut embassy, amid an ongoing economic crisis in Lebanon, heightened by the coronavirus pandemic.
Lebanon’s economy is collapsing with the country’s currency losing 70% of its value in the past six months.
Now many of the country’s middle class claim they can no longer afford to pay their domestic maids.
More than 100 Ethiopian migrant workers have been dumped outside their embassy in the capital in recent days.
The BBC's Martin Patience reports from the Ethiopian embassy in Lebanon.
21 Jun 2020
