Teenager creates virtual pride

Video

Last month, 17-year-old Kiara Fox came up with an idea to run a Virtual Pride on social media. Since then the Los Angeles resident has had her 18th birthday, gained 300,000 new followers and created a movement that’s reaching millions.

Now it’s also providing learning resources and support to queer people of colour too as the world reacts to the murder of George Floyd.

