The teenager behind Virtual Pride

Kiara Fox started a virtual pride to support the LGBT community during coronavirus
Last month, seventeen-year-old Kiara Fox came up with an idea to run a Virtual Pride on social media. Since then she’s had her 18th birthday, 300,000 new followers and a Virtual Pride that’s reaching millions.
Now it’s also providing vital learning resources and support to queer people of colour too as the world reacts to the murder of George Floyd.
Producer: Sophia Smith Galer
Montage of Virtual Pride courtesy of Kiara Fox
13 Jun 2020
