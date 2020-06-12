Women come together as domestic violence cases rise

Video

The UN has described the worldwide increase in domestic abuse as a "shadow pandemic" alongside Covid-19.

It’s thought cases have increased by 20% during the lockdown, as many people are trapped at home with their abuser.

The BBC’s Gender and Identity Correspondent, Megha Mohan, has been finding out how women in four countries have come up with solutions to help vulnerable women in their communities.

Reporter: Megha Mohan, video journalist: Olivia Le Poidevin, BBC Minute