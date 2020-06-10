Inside the community at the heart of the protests

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
George Floyd: The Minneapolis’ community at the heart of the protests
The East Lake Street community in Minneapolis has been at the heart of the protests that came after the death of George Floyd.
Some demonstrating left businesses in the area damaged, but now the community has come together to help those affected.
People are working to help get the food and supplies needed by those who have been left struggling in the wake of the riots.
Many shops are immigrant-owned and, despite the damage caused by protesters, business owners support the movement.
-
10 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-52995527/george-floyd-the-minneapolis-community-at-the-heart-of-the-protestsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window