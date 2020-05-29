Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'I built a memorial to my grandfather on Animal Crossing'
Isabella Ong, 24, is American-Chinese living in New York. Because of coronavirus restrictions she couldn't visit her grandfather's grave for her annual family tradition called Bai San.
So she found a way to honour him in the popular game Animal Crossing.
Video by Derek Cai and Joshua Ong.
-
29 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-52831036/coronavirus-i-built-a-memorial-to-my-grandfather-on-animal-crossingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window