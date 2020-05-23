Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Staying stylish for Eid in lockdown
As Ramadan finishes, Muslims around the world are preparing for the celebration to end the month of fasting known as Eid al-Fitr.
Traditionally Muslims gather with friends and family and hold a huge celebration, as well as dress specially for the occasion – but with lockdown measures around the world still in place, here are three influencers who have gone viral this week with their preparations for an Eid in lockdown.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
