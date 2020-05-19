Could you - would you - eat in a mask like this?
Coronavirus: Remote controlled mask invented to allow eating

A face mask with a remote controlled mouth has been invented in Israel, allowing diners to eat food without taking it off.

The mask can be opened mechanically by a hand remote or automatically when the fork reaches the mask.

  • 19 May 2020
