Could you - would you - eat in a mask like this?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Remote controlled mask invented to allow eating
A face mask with a remote controlled mouth has been invented in Israel, allowing diners to eat food without taking it off.
The mask can be opened mechanically by a hand remote or automatically when the fork reaches the mask.
-
19 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-52728998/coronavirus-remote-controlled-mask-invented-to-allow-eatingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window