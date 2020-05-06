Meghan's story for Archie's first birthday

Video

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have marked their son's first birthday by releasing a video of Meghan reading to a beaming Archie.

The clip, filmed by Prince Harry, shows the duchess reading Duck! Rabbit! - one of Archie's favourite books.

It was posted on Instagram as part of a Save the Children fundraising campaign for children and families struggling due to coronavirus.

