'We'll starve to death if this continues'
Half of the world's workers could lose their jobs because of this pandemic, the International Labour Organisation has said.

That's 1.6 billion people but who are they?

The BBC's population reporter Stephanie Hegarty heard from people in four countries who used to get by on a daily wage, but whose lives have been torn apart by the lockdown.

Video editor: Yousef Eldin

  • 30 Apr 2020
