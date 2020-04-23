Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: How will the developing world cope?
Hundreds of thousands of people already die every year from preventable diseases in the developing world, where resources are scarce.
But how will they cope with a health challenge on a truly global scale?
The BBC's Secunder Kermani and Anne Soy compare how prepared some countries in Asia and Africa are.
-
23 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window