Kangaroo hops through empty downtown Adelaide

Australia coronavirus lockdown: Kangaroo hops through empty Adelaide streets
South Australia Police have captured the moment a kangaroo hopped through the heart of downtown Adelaide during coronavirus lockdown.
20 Apr 2020
