Philanthropist Melinda Gates has told BBC Radio 5 Live it makes "zero sense" for US President Donald Trump to halt funding for the World Health Organization (WHO) during the coronavirus crisis.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the second-largest funder of the WHO, behind the United States.

Speaking to Emma Barnett, Melinda Gates said the WHO is "exactly the organisation to deal with a pandemic".

