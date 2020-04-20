'Too much denialism over coronavirus'

Video

With a few exceptions the world's response to coronavirus pandemic has been handled badly, the head of the International Rescue Committee, David Miliband, has said.

The former UK foreign secretary told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur: "There has been far too much, what I would call 'denialism', too much 'head-in-the-sandism', too much hoping for the best and not enough of the kind of grip and unified action that's important."

Mr Miliband said there had been very little leadership internationally.

"We are facing the biggest crisis in 100 years in health terms with a very weak governmental response where it really matters," he said.

