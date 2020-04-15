Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: WHO chief 'regrets' Trump halting its US funding
The director-general of the WHO has said he "regrets" Donald Trump's decision to halt US funding for the organisation amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
"When we are divided, the virus exploits the cracks between us," Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
It's after the US president said that the World Health Organization had "failed in its basic duty" in its response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Read more: Trump's WHO de-funding 'as dangerous as it sounds'
