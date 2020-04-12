A novel approach to exploring the Antarctic
Ex-Disney animator brings Antarctic story to life

As the last continent to be discovered and explored, Antarctica has always had its own unique allure.

Now the story of the early Antarctic explorers is being brought to life for a new generation.

A former Disney animator who worked on Frozen and Big Hero 6 has left Hollywood to create a graphic novel of their adventures.

The BBC's Justin Rowlatt met Sarah Airriess when he visited Antarctica earlier this year.

