Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bill Gates: Few countries will get 'A-grade' for coronavirus response
Speaking exclusively to BBC Breakfast Bill Gates has said we are "in uncharted territory" due to a lack of investment and preparation for such a pandemic.
-
12 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-52233966/bill-gates-few-countries-will-get-a-grade-for-coronavirus-responseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window