Rare Ravi Shankar footage released on centenary

This week would have seen the 100th birthday of the Indian musician Ravi Shankar, one of India’s most celebrated artists who famously taught Beatle George Harrison to play the sitar.

Planned celebrations, including concerts at the London South Bank Centre and Carnegie Hall in New York, were postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

But to mark the occasion the Shankar family have shared material from their private archive with the BBC.

Ravi Shankar’s daughter, Anoushakr Shankar, also a renowned musician, spoke to BBC South Asia correspondent Rajini Vaidyanathan.