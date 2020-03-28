Stranded abroad by coronavirus

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Stranded in another country
The cancellation of flights and the closure of borders as a reaction to the coronavirus has left people far from home.
BBC News has spoken to some of those trying to get back to the UK from Ghana, New Zealand and Australia.
-
28 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window