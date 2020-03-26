Viral dad on the trials of working from home
Coronavirus: Robert Kelly whose kids crashed BBC interview talks about working from home

Families across the world are having to spend more time at home to try to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The BBC spoke to Professor Robert Kelly and his wife, Jung-a Kim to ask them about the lockdown in South Korea with children Marion and James.

The family became a global hit in 2017 when Prof Kelly's children gatecrashed a live interview he was doing with the British broadcaster.

