Teen figure skater's Special Olympics dream

Teen figure skater's Special Olympic dreams
Figure skater Ornela is training to compete in the Special Olympics World Games next year.

The 13-year-old Latvian has Down's syndrome and her skating ability has already won her trophies.

She spoke to BBC Russia's Alexey Gusev.

  • 24 Mar 2020
