Teen figure skater's Special Olympics dream
Figure skater Ornela is training to compete in the Special Olympics World Games next year.
The 13-year-old Latvian has Down's syndrome and her skating ability has already won her trophies.
She spoke to BBC Russia's Alexey Gusev.
24 Mar 2020
