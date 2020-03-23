New Zealand enters near-total lockdown

Media player
Coronavirus: New Zealand announces lockdown
New Zealand is preparing to enter a month-long nationwide lockdown from Wednesday night. All public venues will close, as will most shops except supermarkets and chemists.
The move came after the number of cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand rose past 100.
In an address to the nation the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was 'not willing to put the lives of her citizens in danger.'
23 Mar 2020
