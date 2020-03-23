New Zealand enters near-total lockdown
Coronavirus: New Zealand announces lockdown

New Zealand is preparing to enter a month-long nationwide lockdown from Wednesday night. All public venues will close, as will most shops except supermarkets and chemists.

The move came after the number of cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand rose past 100.

In an address to the nation the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was 'not willing to put the lives of her citizens in danger.'

