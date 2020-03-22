Croatian capital hit by earthquake
Zagreb hit by largest earthquake in 140 years

Very few people were on the streets when the earthquake struck in the early hours of Sunday morning. But falling masonry from Zagreb’s historic buildings crushed parked cars and blocked roads. The tremor was felt in neighbouring Slovenia and southern Austria.

