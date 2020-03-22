Croatian capital hit by earthquake

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Zagreb hit by largest earthquake in 140 years
Very few people were on the streets when the earthquake struck in the early hours of Sunday morning. But falling masonry from Zagreb’s historic buildings crushed parked cars and blocked roads. The tremor was felt in neighbouring Slovenia and southern Austria.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
22 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window