Police clear out crowds in Bondi Beach
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Police clamp down on crowds in Bondi Beach

Temporary measures have been put in place after photos of mostly young beachgoers packed on the famous sands were widely shared online.

The photos drew widespread criticism from officials and social media users.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 21 Mar 2020