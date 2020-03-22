The church that isn't shutting its doors

Video

Many churches have been forced to suspend their physical services during the coronavirus pandemic.

But for Pastor DJ Soto's church, that hasn't been a problem - as it only exists in virtual reality.

The BBC World Service's Faith & Ethics journalist Sophia Smith Galer went to try it out before the virus spread to find out why some people have already been turning to virtual over physical faith experiences.

