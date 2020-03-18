How has coronavirus changed our world?
When the coronavirus pandemic broke out it changed the way we interact with social distancing encouraged to prevent the spread of the virus.

From clearer water in Venice to emptier trains in London, how has coronavirus changed everyday life around the world?

