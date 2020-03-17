Stars join in coronavirus fight
Coronavirus: Stars join the fight against Covid-19

Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, Arnold Schwarzenegger and other celebrities have been out in force on social media sharing their tips for helping to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

From elbow greetings to the best songs to sing while washing your hands, they've been offering their suggestions on social media.

However, we strongly suggest you stick to government and World Health Organization guidelines (except maybe on song choice).

