'Covid-19 can be characterised as a pandemic' - WHO
The World Health Organization has declared that the coronavirus outbreak has now become a pandemic. The head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, made the announcement at a news conference in Geneva.

  • 11 Mar 2020
