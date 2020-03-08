Global marches mark International Women's Day
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

International Women's Day marked with marches and protests

Marches to raise awareness of discrimination against women have taken place around the world to mark International Women's Day.

People around the world have been marking 8 March as a special day for women, for more than a century.

  • 08 Mar 2020
Go to next video: International Women's Day: Who inspires these celebrities?