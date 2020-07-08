Video

Sue Pascoe shares her experience about travelling as a transgender woman.

She told The Travel Show there had been times when she wanted to "shrink away" when she heard negative comments about her from other passengers on a plane.

But on a trip to India her view of the world was transformed where a different culture meant she received a warm welcome.

"That was my moment when I decided that I had found one place in the world that no matter if everywhere else didn't accept me as Sue, here was a place where I could be Sue," she said.

This film was made before the coronavirus lockdown.

