Indonesia's most active volcano erupts
Mount Merapi: Volcanic eruption spews enormous ash cloud

Indonesia's most active volcano, Mount Merapi, has erupted again, spewing ash 6,000m into the air and blanketing a nearby village.

A nearby airport in the city of Solo has been forced to close, and residents have been told to stay at least 3km (1.8 miles) away.

  • 03 Mar 2020
