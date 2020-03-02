The world's 'most dangerous' peacekeeping mission
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Training troops for the 'world's most dangerous' peacekeeping mission

With violent extremism on the rise in the Sahel region, the British Army is preparing to send 250 troops into Mali, to join a UN peacekeeping mission.

Defence correspondent Jonathan Beale met UK troops helping to train African Special Forces in Senegal, ahead of the deployment.

  • 02 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Why are blue helmets in DR Congo?