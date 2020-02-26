Media player
Coronavirus: Five countries, five responses
The new coronavirus is continuing to spread to new countries, with the World Health Organization saying there are now more new cases outside China than inside its borders.
Several European countries have announced their first coronavirus cases, all apparently linked to the growing outbreak in Italy.
Measures employed to slow the spread of the virus range from large-scale quarantine in China to cancelled football matches in Italy.
26 Feb 2020
