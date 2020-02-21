'MeToo movement not war against men'

Video

Tarana Burke, who founded the MeToo movement has said the campaign against sexual violence is "not a woman's movement, we are a survivor's movement".

She told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur that men were also survivors of sexual violence: "Men are also wonderful allies and... we are not going to move the needle at all unless we can engage men and women and however people identify in ways that let them understand how harmful sexual violence is and how we as human beings are responsible for undoing that.

"So men are very much involved in that and very much a part of the solution. This is not a war against men. We can't make the changes that we need... unless we have everybody engaged."

The MeToo movement was set up in 2006 by Tarana Burke to raise awareness of the pervasiveness of sexual abuse and assault in society.

You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on BBC iPlayer (UK only).