Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Toddler hockey star and other stories you might have missed
From a two-year-old who could skate his way to success to a "superhero" who's getting his hands dirty, here are some of the stories you may have missed this week.
-
15 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-51500434/toddler-hockey-star-and-other-stories-you-might-have-missedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window