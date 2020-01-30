Media player
Coronavirus declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization
The head of the WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency.
He told a news conference in Geneva that the declaration was not a vote of no confidence in China's handling of the outbreak, but a reflection of the damage the virus could do if it spread to countries with a weaker health infrastructure.
The death toll is now at 170 in China.
The WHO said there had been 98 cases in 18 countries outside of China, but no deaths.
30 Jan 2020
