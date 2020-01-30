Coronavirus declared a global emergency

Video

The head of the WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency.

He told a news conference in Geneva that the declaration was not a vote of no confidence in China's handling of the outbreak, but a reflection of the damage the virus could do if it spread to countries with a weaker health infrastructure.

The death toll is now at 170 in China.

The WHO said there had been 98 cases in 18 countries outside of China, but no deaths.