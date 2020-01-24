WHO on China coronavirus response

Media player
Coronavirus: World Health Organisation on China response
Dr Takeshi Kasai, World Health Organisation Regional Director for the Western Pacific, says China has a “stronger capacity” to deal with infectious outbreaks, compared to previous SARS outbreaks.
Speaking to the BBC, Mr Kasai also gave advice on measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus, including washing hands, employing proper cough etiquette and keeping a distance from those with symptoms.
He urged those with symptoms who had spent time in China to visit health facilities.
24 Jan 2020
