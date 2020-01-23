Storm Gloria batters eastern Spain
Storm Gloria: Wind, rain, flooding and snow batter parts of Spain

The Catalan coast and Balearic Islands have been ravaged by Storm Gloria.

The storm brought wind, rain and flooding.

Inland, towns in higher altitudes were overcome with heavy snow.

Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power and at least eight people were killed.

